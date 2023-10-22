Comsewogue’s community garden hosts harvest festival

Students at Comsewogue School District’s Clinton Avenue Elementary School kicked off autumn Sunday, Oct. 1, with a harvest festival at the school’s community garden. Children decorated pumpkins, created paper scarecrows, planted bulbs in the garden, played cornhole and took photos at a festive face-in-hole photo booth.

“The district launched its community garden last year, and it is now thriving,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Quinn. “It served as a beautification effort and a way to give back to the community through donations. Our garden is always looking for more volunteers and donations.”

Kelly Klug, school nurse at Clinton Avenue Elementary, spearheaded the community garden and managed it with the help of local volunteers. Throughout the summer, they have been growing flowers, fruits and vegetables.

They harvest the produce in the fall and donate it to local food banks. The garden also hosts other events throughout the year for children in the community.

