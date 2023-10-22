Two elderly women assaulted during separate home burglaries in Mastic Beach

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating after two elderly women were assaulted during home burglaries in Mastic Beach since last week.

A man entered a Mastic Beach home through an unlocked window on October 10 and assaulted a 78-year-old woman at approximately 4 a.m. On October 17, a man with a similar description broke a window and entered another Mastic Beach home, assaulting a 75-year-old woman at approximately 12:40 a.m.

Both women were alone at the time of the assaults. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by Seventh Squad detectives, Derrick Clancy, 42, undomiciled, was arrested on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip on Oct. 22 and charged with two counts of Burglary 1st Degree, a felony.