Comsewogue Warriors girls lax wins in quintuple overtime

Comsewogue freshman goalie Isabella Borruso with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore attack Jackie Riviezzo passes. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman attack Gianna McNulty looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
University of Florida-bound Alyssa Deacy looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout, Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman midfielder Jayla Callender pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman midfielder Kamryn McCrary passes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore attack Jackie Riviezzo drives toward the crease. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman goalie Isabella Borruso with another stop in net. Photo by Bill Landon
Bryant University-bound Gabby Constant wins the draw for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Warriors score. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior midfielder Alyssa Deacy looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman midfielder Vienna Guzman passes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore attack Jackie Riviezzo passes to an open shooter. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore attack Jackie Riviezzo changes direction. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman midfielder Jayla Callender pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman attack Gianna McNulty drives toward the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior midfielder Alyssa Deacy looks inside for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Bryant University-bound Gabby Constant scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Warriors win. Photo by Bill Landon
Warriors win. Photo by Bill Landon

West Babylon came knocking on Comsewogue’s door Thursday night, April 27, in a Div. II contest in which both teams held matching records at 3-6. The Warriors relentlessly pursued victory, though it would take five overtime periods to determine them the victor.

West Babylon scored back-to-back goals in the opening minutes of the second half, edging ahead 7-4. But the Warriors’ offense came thundering back, rattling off three unanswered goals of their own and tying the game at 7-7 with two minutes left in regulation.

Neither team could find the cage as the time on the clock expired, forcing overtime. Scoreless through the first four three-minute overtime periods, Comsewogue freshman Vienna Guzman’s stick would be the difference maker, breaking the stalemate and winning the game 8-7.

Comsewogue’s Gianna McNulty scored and had two assists. Teammates Gabby Constant and Kamryn McCrary scored two goals apiece. Freshman goalie Isabella Borruso had seven saves on the night.

The win lifts the Warriors to 4-6 in their division with four games remaining before postseason play begins.

— Photos by Bill Landon

