Comsewogue boys volleyball sweeps West Bab for second win

Comsewogue boys volleyball sweeps West Bab for second win

by -
0 22
1 of 21
Comsewogue’s Joey Santoro from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Timmy Crabbe digs one out for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Andrew Krieg sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Timmy Crabbe digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Kyle Buck attacks at the net. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Andrew Krieg from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Timmy Crabbe sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Kyle Buck from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Joey Santoro from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Julian Meyers with a kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Timmy Crabbe sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Andrew Krieg sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Kyle Buck with a kill shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Julian Meyers digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Julian Meyers sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Joey Santoro with a service ace. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Timmy Crabbe from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Julian Meyers puts the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon

After dropping the first three games of this early season, the Comsewogue boys volleyball team notched its first win defeating Central Islip a day earlier and looked to make it two in a row when hosting West Babylon Thursday, Sept. 14. 

Comsewogue led the first set from start to finish, but the team found itself trailing by five in the second set. 

Still, the Warriors managed to rally back to win it and take the match, sweeping the Eagles 25-21, 25-13, 25-16.

The win lifts the Warriors to 2-3 on the season. They will retake the court with another home game against Smithtown East Sept. 19. Game time is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

– Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 65

0 102

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply