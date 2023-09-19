Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole from a Commack store last month.

Two females allegedly stole five bottles of liquor from Long Island Wine & Spirit, located at 1171 Jericho Turnpike, on August 13 at 5:45 p.m. The liquor was valued at $510.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.