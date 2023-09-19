Wanted for Farmingville quick-change scam

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole money from a clerk from a grocery store in Farmingville this month.

A man approached a cashier at Stop and Shop, located at 2350 North Ocean Avenue, on September 14 at 3:09 p.m. The man handed a clerk $600 in fifty-dollar bills and asked her for six one-hundred-dollar bills. The clerk gave him the money and the man claimed he requested twenty-dollar bills. While the cashier was counting out cash, the suspect allegedly stole $480 in cash during the quick-change scam.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.