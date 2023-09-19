Suffolk D.A.: Huntington Station man indicted for drunk driving crash that killed his passenger
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Sept. 19 that Leo Flores-Gracias, 26, of Huntington Station, was indicted for Aggravated Vehicular Manslaughter and other related charges, for allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle, killing his own passenger, Marlon Nunez-Cuellar, 25, of Huntington Station.
“This defendant’s alleged decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol caused the tragic death of Marlon Nunez-Cuellar,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office will seek justice for the victim and his loved ones, as we continue the push to keep our roadways in Suffolk County safe.”
According to the investigation, on July 4, 2023, at approximately 8:06 p.m., Flores-Gracias and three others left a party where he had allegedly been drinking alcohol and they got into Flores- Gracias’ 2017 Honda Accord. Flores-Gracias allegedly began driving northbound on Sweet Hollow Road in Huntington at a high rate of speed, and crashed head-on into a vehicle that was driving southbound.
Marlon Nunez-Cuellar, one of Flores-Gracias’ passengers, was transported to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries he sustained in the crash. The operator of the vehicle that was struck head-on, was uninjured.
When police officers arrived at the scene, they noticed that the defendant exhibited indicia of intoxication, and placed him under arrest.
On September 19, Flores-Gracias was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Steven A. Pilewski, for the following charges:
- One count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a Class B felony;
- One count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C felony;
- One count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class D felony;
- One count of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, an Unclassified misdemeanor;
- Two counts of Driving While Intoxicated, Unclassified misdemeanors; and
- One count of Reckless Driving, an Unclassified misdemeanor.
Justice Pilewski order Flores-Gracias held on $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or 2.5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. If convicted of the top count, Flores- Garcias faces up to 25 years in prison. Flores-Gracias is due back in court on October 25.