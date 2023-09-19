Suffolk D.A.: Huntington Station man indicted for drunk driving crash that killed his passenger

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Sept. 19 that Leo Flores-Gracias, 26, of Huntington Station, was indicted for Aggravated Vehicular Manslaughter and other related charges, for allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle, killing his own passenger, Marlon Nunez-Cuellar, 25, of Huntington Station.

“This defendant’s alleged decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol caused the tragic death of Marlon Nunez-Cuellar,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office will seek justice for the victim and his loved ones, as we continue the push to keep our roadways in Suffolk County safe.”

According to the investigation, on July 4, 2023, at approximately 8:06 p.m., Flores-Gracias and three others left a party where he had allegedly been drinking alcohol and they got into Flores- Gracias’ 2017 Honda Accord. Flores-Gracias allegedly began driving northbound on Sweet Hollow Road in Huntington at a high rate of speed, and crashed head-on into a vehicle that was driving southbound.