EIK & Dining Area, Living Rm w/Elec FPL & 55 TV w/Security Cameras. Sm Den, Full Bth w/Jacuzzi tub & mounted TV w/Stereo sound. Primary Br w/ Slider to private Balcony. Legal Cottage offers a FBth w/shower and is across from the Semi in ground Saltwater Pool.

$799,000 | ML#3493959

For more information click here