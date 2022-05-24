Commack woman killed by hit-and-run driver

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a female pedestrian in Hauppauge last night.

A motor vehicle, believed to be a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Moreland Road, left the roadway, and struck Cherokee Fletcher, 28, of Commack, standing on the sidewalk at approximately 10:15 p.m. The vehicle then fled the scene eastbound on Motor Parkway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.