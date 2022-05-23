Setauket’s Kara Hahn suspends congressional campaign

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) suspended her campaign to run for congress. She made the announcement in an email to supporters on May 20.

Hahn told TBR News Media is wasn’t an easy decision.

“But, I am confident it is the right one,” she said. “Too much is at stake now, this is bigger than me.”

Hahn announced her bid to run for New York’s 1st Congressional District in June 2021. The deputy presiding officer of the county Legislature was set to run against fellow Suffolk Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) for the Democratic nomination. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) has held the seat since 2015. The congressman is currently campaigning for the Republican nomination for New York State governor in 2022.

In the May 20 email, Hahn said she will be uniting behind Fleming.

“I may no longer be on the ballot, but I will not be on the sidelines,” Hahn said. “Our democracy and most fundamental rights are all at stake. In order to combat the dark forces that threaten these values, unity is extremely important right now. In that spirit, I look forward to getting back on the trail and I hope you will join me in support of Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Fleming filed her Certificate of Designation on May 23, according to her office. She is the only Democratic candidate in the congressional district.

She thanked Hahn “for running a great race” in a statement.

“Kara has been a model public servant with an extraordinary work ethic and commitment to bettering the lives of Long Islanders,” Fleming said. “I look forward to continuing to work with her in the County Legislature.”

Hahn won her sixth term as county legislator last November. This will be her last two-year term in the Suffolk County Legislature due to term limits.