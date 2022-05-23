Ward Melville Patriots punch ticket to county finals

Patriots win 12-7 over Wm Floyd to advance to the Div-I class A championship final. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore goalie Ava Carrillo with the save in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore attack Kate Spinks looks to shoot in a semi-final win over Wm Floyd May 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior co-captain Jullian Gironda from behind the cage in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore midfielder Emilia Retzlaff shoots in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore midfielder Emilia Retzlaff in traffic in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Bill Landon photo
Patriots score.
Ward Melville sophomore attack Kate Spinks fires at the cage in a semi-final win over Wm Floyd May 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore MJ Timpanaro pushes towards the cage in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Ava Simonton fires at the cage in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Ava Simonton drives towards the crease in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Full house
Patriots score in the semi-final against Wm Floyd May 21. Credit: Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Cortney Quinn looks for a cutter in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Cortney Quinn readies a shot on goal in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore attack Grace Mulham from behind the cage in a semi-final win over Wm Floyd May 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore midfielder Emilia Retzlaff fires at the cage in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Phot by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore midfielder Emilia Retzlaff cuts inside in a 12-7 win over visiting Wm Floyd May 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore attack Grace Mulham from behind the cage in a semi-final win over Wm Floyd May 21. Bill Landon photo

It was Ward Melville senior Courtey Quinn’s goal in the opening minutes of the second half that gave the Patrtiots their first lead of the game over William Floyd in the Suffolk class AA semi-finals at home May 21.

Kate Spinks’ shot split the pipes two minutes later for the insurance goal followed by Grace Balocca stretched the net to put the Patriots out front, 8-5. Floyd threatened with 15 minutes left to trail by one before the Patriots slammed the door rattling off four goals to win it 12-7. Quinn had two goals and two assists, Grace Balocca found the back of the cage three times as did Kate Spinks and Ava Simonton had an assist and two goals in the win. Ava Carrillo had six saves in net.

Ward Melville, the No. 2, seed faced Northport, the No. 1 seed, for the Suffolk championship game Wednesday, May 25. Results were not available at press time.

