Ward Melville Patriots punch ticket to county finals

1 of 22

It was Ward Melville senior Courtey Quinn’s goal in the opening minutes of the second half that gave the Patrtiots their first lead of the game over William Floyd in the Suffolk class AA semi-finals at home May 21.

Kate Spinks’ shot split the pipes two minutes later for the insurance goal followed by Grace Balocca stretched the net to put the Patriots out front, 8-5. Floyd threatened with 15 minutes left to trail by one before the Patriots slammed the door rattling off four goals to win it 12-7. Quinn had two goals and two assists, Grace Balocca found the back of the cage three times as did Kate Spinks and Ava Simonton had an assist and two goals in the win. Ava Carrillo had six saves in net.

Ward Melville, the No. 2, seed faced Northport, the No. 1 seed, for the Suffolk championship game Wednesday, May 25. Results were not available at press time.