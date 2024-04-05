Clean energy for Long Island’s future

By Serena Carpino

Sunrise Wind, an offshore wind project dedicated to powering thousands of Long Island homes through the use of clean energy, received federal approval on March 26. Specifically, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has granted a Record of Decision. This is an important milestone in the development of offshore wind projects across New York.

The project, which is set to begin operating in 2026, is located about 30 miles east of Montauk and will bring an estimated 800 jobs to Long Island. In addition to the $700 million in investment the project will bring to Suffolk County, it will also power around 600,000 homes with clean energy.

Aside from receiving federal approval, Ørsted and Eversource, the two companies that have partnered to create Sunrise Wind, also announced that they took the final investment decision on the project, ensuring their commitment.

By 2030, New York plans to operate with 70% renewable energy, and Sunrise Wind will play a key role in achieving this goal. Project managers recently negotiated an offshore wind renewable energy certificate agreement with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to provide clean energy to the state for 25 years through an offshore wind farm with a maximum capacity of 924MW.

​​“These milestones achieved by Ørsted and Eversource on the heels of South Fork Wind entering full operation demonstrate New York’s leadership in building the U.S. offshore wind industry with Sunrise Wind and future projects on their way to generating clean wind energy to power the grid,” said Doreen Harris, president and CEO at NYSERDA.

The project will bring many financial benefits to New York. According to Harris, “As the onshore supply chain work moves forward, we will continue to see the economic investments in communities from the Capital Region to Long Island come to fruition in the form of good paying jobs and community benefits that are a critical part of our clean energy transition.”

Harris is not the only official who highlighted the economic benefits that wind projects bring to New York. David Hardy, group EVP and CEO at Ørsted North America, explained that the South Fork Wind project has already provided great benefits to the state economy through its production of renewable energy. The efforts of Sunrise Wind will continue and build upon this project.

Furthermore, Hardy said, “With the federal Record of Decision in hand and our final investment decision having been made, we can continue to create hundreds of local union jobs and set up a vibrant supply chain. We thank the Biden administration, our state partners and the congressional delegation for their continued leadership to advance this important project.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also weighed in: “Today’s announcement that Sunrise Wind has flown through another critical milestone, combined with the recent announcement that South Fork Wind is officially online, shows that the sky is the limit for offshore wind.”

In addition, U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY20) said, “I have always believed in the potential for New York to play a leading role in our nation’s offshore wind and clean energy development, and I have pushed hard at the federal level to drive investments that grow out this industry.”

Tonko added, “Today’s milestone announcement will help build on our region’s leadership in this field while supporting good paying jobs and securing our clean energy future.” He also remarked, “I’m grateful to Ørsted and Eversource for their partnership and investment in our region, and I look forward to seeing the impact of these projects for our state, our economy and our environment.”