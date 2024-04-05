Middle Island man arrested after striking officer with vehicle, shooting at police

Suffolk County Police arrested a man after he allegedly struck a police officer with his vehicle in Bohemia

and exchanged gunfire with police during a pursuit on April 4.

During a confidential investigation in Bohemia, detectives attempted to arrest Brandon Scanlon. The

suspect fled in a minivan striking a police officer and knocking him to the ground. Officers pursued the

suspect from Bohemia, through Brentwood to Bay Shore. Exchanges of gunfire occurred during the

pursuit.

The minivan crashed into a tree on North Sunrise Highway Service Road, east of Robert Moses Causeway, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Scanlon, sustained a gunshot wound, that occurred while exchanging gunfire with the officers during the pursuit. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Five officers were also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

A ghost gun was recovered from the vehicle. Scanlon, 33, of Middle Island, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree and Assault 2nd Degree. He will be arraigned at a later date.