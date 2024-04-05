Stony Brook Village Center celebrates Spring with ribbon cuttings, grand openings, anniversaries and renovations

1 of 5

On March 21, the Stony Brook Village Center was delighted to shine a spotlight on five establishments in the village. The festivities, which were attended by Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright, Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, Village of Port Jefferson Deputy Mayor Rebecca Kassay, and Three Village Chamber of Commerce and Ward Melville Heritage Organization board members, included ceremonial ribbon cuttings to mark the grand openings of Kate’s Vintage Rose and Wend Wellness Chiropractic, alongside honoring the remarkable milestones of Chico’s 30th anniversary and Cottontails’ 10th anniversary in Stony Brook Village. Additionally, guests gathered to celebrate the unveiling of Sweet Mama’s Ice Cream Parlor, following its recent renovation.

Offering a carefully curated selection of new women’s clothing infused with vintage charm, Kate’s Vintage Rose invites patrons to explore an exquisite array of trendy apparel and accessories. Many of the whimsical items featured in the shop are handmade, from headbands to hand-embellished vegan suede hats. Amidst the joy and excitement of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Katie, the visionary behind Kate’s Vintage Rose, eagerly awaited the arrival of her baby boy. Just days after the celebratory event, she welcomed her son, Broden, into the world. During this time, the shop’s hours will temporarily vary. Kate’s Vintage Rose is located at 143 Main Street in Stony Brook Village. To learn more, you can call (631) 285-2339 or visit https://katesvintagerose.com/

Wend Wellness Chiropractic opened its doors at 21 Main St., Stony Brook, NY, offering chiropractic services, wellness and fitness consultations and plans. Wend Wellness is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8:00am to 7:00 pm and on Tuesday, from 8:00am to 3:30 pm by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (631) 485-3643. You can also find more information by visiting online at https://wendwellness.com/

Chico’s, nestled in the heart of Stony Brook Village, proudly holds the distinction of being the first Chico’s boutique in the state of New York. Since its opening in 1994, it has offered patrons a curated collection of chic, unique women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories. Chico’s proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary in Stony Brook Village this year. Chico’s is located at 139 Main Street and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. To learn more, call (631) 689-6426.

Cottontails is a cherished destination for baby and children’s essentials in Stony Brook Village. Proprietors Julie and Dana McGuire celebrate 10 years of serving the Stony Brook community. Cottontails is located at 113A Main Street. It is open from Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. To learn more about Cottontails, call (631)-689-9147.