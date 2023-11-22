Chug into cheer: St. James Model Railroad Club’s train show delights

1 of 13

By Michael Scro

St. James Model Railroad Club held its annual Holiday Open House Train Show at the historic Mills Pond House last weekend, Nov. 17-19, where the basement area houses an elaborately designed display of model trains running around the entire room in a 38-by-48-foot Lionel train layout for families and children to enjoy.

Featuring realistic models of entire towns, mountains, hills, roadways, stores and buildings, and showcasing various figures and decorations, it has 11 trains running simultaneously, with up to 16 trains running per session.

Families brought their little ones to gaze upon the trains speeding by — with some even blowing smoke — behind a plexiglass divider to protect the display models.

Patrick Knetter, the club’s president, said the organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“Our club was put together by model railroaders for the sake of our members, and our display is open to the public so they can see what model railroading is all about,” he said. “Every year, we add and improve items, and we try to always make it a little bit better.”

All trains and the display’s entire layout are owned by club members. The railroad club was founded in 1983 and has had its permanent installation at the Mills Pond House since 1984.

The historic house dates back to the 19th century.

— Photos by Michael Scro/Media Origin