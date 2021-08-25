Chembio in Medford holds Job Fair Aug. 28

Long Island-based Chembio, a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, respiratory and insect vector diseases, will be holding a Job Fair on Sat., Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company’s 3661 Horseblock Road, Medford facility.

The company is growing rapidly and has over 100 job openings. New staff is needed as the company scales up manufacturing to meet already existing orders for its infectious disease tests. Multiple manufacturing, quality and scientific positions are available and employment opportunities include full benefits, $16-$35 per hour wages, $2,000 sign-on bonuses and other financial incentives.

For more information, call 631-924-1135 or visit www.chembio.com.