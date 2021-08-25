S. Prestano Bakery in Selden closes

A beloved Italian bakery in Selden has closed its doors. In business for 4 decades, Santo and Laura Prestano, the owners of S. Prestano Bakery at 806 Middle Country Road, made their last Italian-American breads, cookies, pastries, cakes, doughnuts and specialty cakes on Aug. 22. The announcement was made on their Facebook page.

“After 40 years in the bakery business we’ve made the decision to retire to North Carolina. The decision is bittersweet but is one that has to be made. Thank you everyone for all the years of your loyal patronage! We are blessed and grateful to have been able to serve this community for all these years,” they said.

Customers immediately took to social media to express their sadness and to wish the owners well in their retirement.