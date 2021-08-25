Long Island Museum now open Thursdays

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook is now open on Thursdays! The announcement was made in a press release on Aug, 25. Come experience their newest exhibitions: Fire and Form: New Directions in Glass, Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light, and the 8th Annual LIMarts Members’ Exhibition, Fragile (all on view August 20-December 19, 2021).

The museum is now open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

COVID safety protocols remain in effect; physical distancing will be required and all visitors must wear face masks while indoors. The LIM follows CDC-prescribed cleaning protocols for all buildings. Tickets are available at the History Museum entrance; pre-registration is not required.

For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.