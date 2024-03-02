Charlie ‘The Bird’ Parker lecture and concert Immerses visitors to The Jazz Loft

It was all things Charlie “The Bird” Parker recently as The Jazz Loft presented “Charlie Parker 101”, a lecture, followed by a concert and tour of the Loft’s new Charlie Parker exhibit on Feb. 22.

The “all things Charlie Parker” celebration included a lecture by Dr. Darrell Smith, who spoke about the amazing achievements and highlights of the jazz saxophonist’s career, while surrounded by actual artifacts from his life.

The new exhibit at The Jazz Loft, which includes more than 50 memorabilia items from Parker, was recently procured by founder Tom Manuel, who traveled to London, England for an auction of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watt’s extensive jazz collection.

A concert of Parker’s music was presented by Tom Manual on trumpet; Darrell Smith on drums; Mala Waldron on piano; Dean Johnson on bass and Chris Donohue on alto saxophone.

This kickoff event will be followed by two performances of “Charlie Parker with Strings,” on April 4 & 6, 2024 and a special performance at The Staller Center on April 5. For more information about the exhibit visit: https://tbrnewsmedia.com/the-jazz-loft-acquires-charlie-bird-parker-memorabilia-collection/