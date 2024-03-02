Smithtown West boys basketball beats East to head for county final

Smithtown East senior Ben Haug drives the lane in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Ben Haug drives the lane in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East sophomore Craig O’Neill lays up for two in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West sophomore Michael Cascione drives the lane in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West sophomore Michael Cascione scores in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West sophomore Michael Cascione fights his way to the rim in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West forward John Giotis lays up for two in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East forward John Armes fights his way to the rim in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Jack Melore banks two in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West sophomore Michael Cascione fights his way to the rim in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Jack Melore hits a three-pointer in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior forward Ben Rappa scores in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Matt Bannell scores in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Jack Melore fights his way to the rim in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Will Tufo banks two in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Michael Derosa drains a three-pointer in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East forward Tom Fanning lays up in the Suffolk Class AA semi-finals. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Smithtown East was hoping three times would be the charm when they faced their crosstown rival Smithtown West in the Class AA semifinal round at Longwood High School Feb. 27. East fell to West by 14 points in January, then nine points Feb. 5, and was hoping to upset the No. 1 seed when the score was 14 all at the end of eight minutes of play. Smithtown West showed why they’re the top seed as they stretched their legs the rest of the way running away to win the game 74-47 and, with it, punched their ticket to the county final round.

Ben Rappa along with Michael Cascione topped the scoring chart for Smithtown West netting 16 points apiece, Jack Melore added 14 and Matt Bannell netted 12.

Craig O’Neill led Smithtown East in scoring with 11 points, Ben Haug netted nine and Tom Fanning added eight.

Smithtown West (No.1) returns to Longwood High School Saturday, March 2, where they will face Half Hollow Hills East (No. 2) in the county championship title round. Game time is slated for 2:30 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

