Cergol and Cook leave Huntington Town Board with accolades

By Sabrina Artusa

Huntington Town Councilwoman Joan Cergol and Councilman Eugene Cook received a send-off at their final Town Board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Cergol (D) joined the board in 2017 but has worked in the supervisor’s office for 16 years. Several presenters, from thankful constituents, staff and co-workers — including former Town Supervisor Frank Petrone, fellow councilmembers and former Deputy Supervisor Patricia DelCol — commended Cergol on her public service record.

Tom Hogan, a member of the Huntington Small Business Economic Recovery Task Force, expressed his gratitude for Cergol’s achievements, which include securing millions in grant funding and for Huntington’s downtown, working to increase affordable housing and establishing a shellfish garden.

Ken Patrick Johnson, director of the African American Task Force, said, “Joan’s tenacity, no excuses, getting-it-done work ethic inspired me to get interested in how local government works.”

Town Clerk Andrew Raia (R) added, “Joan, you helped teach me how to be a better elected official when it comes to bipartisanship because you look right past the politics and get right to the issue.”

Cook (R) was elected in 2012, and during his service has maintained his contracting business. Often referred to as a “self-made man,” Cook began his career as a welder before becoming a business owner and councilmember. Petrone complimented Cook’s determination, insight and fresh approach to politics. Veteran affairs was a signature concern of Cook’s.

Richard McGrath, member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, wrote in a letter to Cook, “Your commitment to focus on public service instead of politics became good politics. … You always still seem to find the time and often the resources to help anyone who needed help and asked you.”

“You put the pieces together, and the veterans will always be grateful,” Raia said of Cook, who often worked on behalf of veterans and taxpayers. For example, he repaved the Northport VA golf course at no cost to taxpayers.

In addition to celebrating the service of Cergol and Cook, the town staged a public hearing exploring the possibility of designating two properties as historical landmarks.

Barry Lites thanked the board for their role in the receipt of a county grant of $500,000 for the development of the Huntington African American Museum. Lites is president of the museum board. Cergol sponsored the resolution to dedicate town-owned land for the museum’s 99-year lease.

Brooke Lupinacci and Theresa Mari were elected to fill the seats of Cergol and Cook, and will be sworn in at the next Town Board meeting Jan. 3.

“In the rough and tumble of politics and government you can get a little beat up, but it is worth it for times like this,” Cergol said of her farewell.