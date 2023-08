Centerport Yacht Club hosts Let’s Take A Veteran Sailing event

1 of 7

It was a spectacular sunny & breezy day for SailAhead’s Let’s Take A Veteran Sailing event hosted by Centerport Yacht Club (CYC) on Sunday, August 13. Thanks to CYC Officers, staff and over 100 volunteers on 35 boats with skippers & crews, all 140 veterans and guests had a memorable afternoon sailing on Long Island Sound to raise awareness for PTSD and veteran suicides.