Center Moriches rains on Port Jeff Royals parade

Center Moriches rains on Port Jeff Royals parade

by -
0 25
1 of 18
Port Jeff junior Ryan Filippi punts the ball away. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior wide receiver Jaden Katsaros breaks through an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior running back James Dowd stiff arms a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior running back James Dowd plows his way up the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff quarterback Ryan Filippi throws over the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior wide receiver Jaden Katsaros lays out for the pass. Photo by Bill Landon
Halftime entertainment from the Port Jeff cheering squad. Photo by Bill Landon
Halftime entertainment from the Port Jeff cheering squad. Photo by Bill Landon
Halftime entertainment from the Port Jeff cheering squad. Photo by Bill Landon
Halftime entertainment from the Port Jeff cheering squad. Photo by Bill Landon
Royal Nation. Photo by Bill Landon
Royal Nation. Photo by Bill Landon
Royal Nation. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior running back James Dowd drags a defender up the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior wide receiver Malachi Bourjolly lines up. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff defensive back Jaden Katsaros breaks up a pass play. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff takes the field. Photo by Bill Landon
Albert Peterson sings the National Anthem. Photo by Bill Landon

It rained on Port Jefferson’s Homecoming football game Saturday afternoon in more ways than one, as a steady downpour fell on the grass field in the matchup against Center Moriches. 

The visitors broke the ice in the opening quarter, finding the end zone on short yardage and finishing it with a 2-point conversion for the early lead. Port Jeff quarterback Ryan Filippi answered back when he punched into the end zone on a keeper from 7 yards out, but the point after kick struck the left upright. Center Moriches found the end zone again with two minutes left in the half to make it a two-score game. 

Neither team was able to gain traction in the second half as Port Jeff fell 16-6 as time ran out in the Oct. 14 Division IV clash.

The Royals (2-4) will look to put another “W” in the win column with a road game against Mattituck/Greenport/Southold Friday Oct. 20. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 4

0 15

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply