Temple Isaiah congregants are ‘People of the Book’ who write them, too

By Donna Newman

Temple Isaiah of Stony Brook invites the community to an Authors Roundtable on Saturday afternoon, October 28, at 1 p.m. The event features a panel of six published authors from the congregation who will speak about their books and answer questions. Rabbi Joshua Gray will be the moderator. A reception is planned afterward where attendees may mingle, enjoy refreshments, and purchase books.

It is said that after the Romans conquered their homeland in 70 CE and destroyed the Temple of Jerusalem, Judaism transformed from a religion of temples, priests, and sacrifices to one that emphasized reverence to scripture, its associated symbols, and rituals, and became The People of the Book. That appellation was later also applied to followers of Islam and Christianity, the other Abrahamic religions, as all three are rooted in — and connected by — the belief that Abraham was their first prophet.

Ancient scripture’s value and importance fostered a foundation for the written word and it’s not surprising that books are a natural extension for adherents of the three religions.

Carole-Ann Gordon is a book-enthusiast who founded the temple’s monthly Book Group more than two decades ago. She was its first facilitator and is now its current facilitator, following a long interim of service by Anita Gaffan. Aware of the many authors in the congregation, and desiring to celebrate their creativity, she started thinking.

“It occurred to me that we’ve never given the authors in our congregation an opportunity to share their talents,” said Gordon. “I thought it would make an interesting and entertaining afternoon. Rabbi Josh agreed as soon as I mentioned it — and I was delighted when he volunteered to be the moderator.”

She enlisted the input of one of the congregant authors to plan the event.

“Carole-Ann approached me with her Authors Roundtable idea,” said novelist Gary Kamen, who had similar thoughts. “We merged our concepts and created a format that allows each author a brief presentation time, followed by a Q&A and refreshments. Each of the authors will donate a portion of their book sales to the temple.”

Participating authors are Temple Isaiah’s two Rabbis Emeriti: Adam Fisher (liturgy, stories, and poetry) and Stephen Karol (Jewish perspectives on death and the world-to-come); Gary Kamen (Western historical fiction); Dr. Stuart Plotkin (non-fiction: dinosaurs and podiatric advice for hikers); Dr. Arnold Katz (medical text and poetry); and cancer survivor Cynthia Braun, whose memoir about her treatment is upbeat, wise, and full of resourceful advice.

“Temple Isaiah is blessed to have so many talented authors whose combined works represent incredible diversity in their subjects and styles,” said Rabbi Emeritus Stephen Karol. “It is our pleasure to share this blessing with the community.”

Free and open to all, you must preregister to attend. Please do so by email to [email protected] or telephone the temple office at 631-751-8518.