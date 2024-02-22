Catch a performance of ‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’ at Theatre Three during winter break

Looking for something fun to do with the kids during winter break? Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with DOROTHY’S ADVENTURES IN OZ from Feb. 21 through March 16 with a special sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.

Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends-the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion-as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship.

DOROTHY’S ADVENTURES IN OZ is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” Wednesday Feb. 21 @ 11:00 am

Thursday Feb. 22 @ 11:00 am

Friday Feb. 23 @ 11:00 am

Saturdays Feb. 24, March 2, 9, 16 @ 11:00 am

Sunday March. 10 @ 3:00 pm The theater’s grand-new take on this classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family.is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” Duration: One Hour