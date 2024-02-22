Let’s Eat: Warm up mornings with a breakfast casserole

By Heidi Sutton

On a cool, crisp morning, it’s hard to beat an exciting twist on a breakfast classic.

These two versions of French Toast Casserole are crisp on top while soft and moist in the middle, coming fresh out of the oven with the aroma of cinnamon that will have the whole house eager for a bite. Prepare the night before so all you have to do is add the toppings in the morning.

Cinnamon Pecan French Toast Casserole

Recipe courtesy Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 loaf French bread (about 1 1/2 pounds), cut into 1-inch cubes

5 large eggs

1 1/2 cups unsweetened milk

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

maple syrup, for serving

Topping:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup frozen strawberries

1cup frozen blueberries

confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

DIRECTIONS:

Grease 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Place bread cubes in baking dish. In large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Pour mixture evenly over bread cubes. Cover baking dish and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

To make topping: Drizzle casserole with melted butter and sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans. Top with strawberries and blueberries. Cover and bake 35 minutes then uncover and bake 10-20 minutes, or until topping is browned and egg mixture has mostly set.

Remove from oven, cover loosely with foil and let stand 10 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve with maple syrup.

Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole

Recipe courtesy of Culinary,net

YIELD: Makes 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 package (20 ounces) French bread, cubed, divided

1 can (20 ounces) apple pie filling

9 eggs

1 cup half-and-half

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 cup powdered sugar, plus additional

2 tablespoons milk, plus additional

Spray 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

DIRECTIONS:

In baking dish, add 10 ounces cubed French bread in bottom of dish. Pour apple filling over bread. Top with remaining cubed French bread. Set aside. In medium bowl, whisk eggs, half-and-half and cinnamon. Pour evenly over bread. Cover with aluminum foil and chill overnight.

Heat oven to 325 F. Remove foil and bake 50-60 minutes. Let cool 10-15 minutes.

In small bowl, whisk powdered sugar and milk. Add additional, if needed, until pourable glaze is reached. Drizzle over casserole before serving.