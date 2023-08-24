Burner Law Group is now Burner Prudenti Law, P.C.

On Aug. 16, Burner Law Group, P.C. announced that it changed its name to Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. and welcomed new Partner Hon. Gail Prudenti, former Chief Administrative Judge for the State of New York.

The hiring and new name reflects the firm’s three partners — Nancy Burner, Britt Burner and Gail Prudenti — and the firm’s continued expansion of its Trust & Estates and Elder Law practices.

“Gail Prudenti is one of New York’s preeminent trust & estates attorneys with decades of experience as a distinguished judge, an outstanding law school dean, and as a trusted attorney,” said Nancy Burner, Founding Partner. “Adding Gail positions Burner Prudenti Law to uniquely serve our clients’ growing needs for elder law and trust & estates expertise.”

Founded in 1995, as Nancy Burner & Associates and later, Burner Law Group, the firm is a wholly women-owned full-service boutique law firm specializing in elder law, estate planning, trusts & estates and real estate with offices in East Setauket, East Hampton, Westhampton Beach and NYC.

Over the years, the firm has developed a reputation for excellence, compassion and integrity, helping clients with matters involving wills and trusts, wealth management, guardianship, and long-term care.

“In thinking about the next chapter in my career, I wanted an opportunity where I could continue to make a difference in the community and help families solve their legal issues — Burner Prudenti Law provides me with both opportunities,” said Hon. Gail Prudenti, Partner. “I am delighted to be joining such an outstanding team of attorneys and a firm that shares a commitment to providing exceptional legal services, bettering the Long Island and New York community, and putting clients’ needs first.”

“This is an exciting time for the law firm, and we look forward to continuing our mission to help clients plan for their future through valuable and trusted legal services,” added Britt Burner, Partner. “Judge Prudenti’s wealth of legal and administrative knowledge will be invaluable to the firm’s work and the client experience.”

For more information, call 631-941-3434.