‘Outside the Box’ art exhibit opens at Mills Pond Gallery

Smithtown Township Arts Council presents Outside the Box, a fine art exhibition at the Mills Pond Gallery in St. James from Aug. 26 to Sept. 23. The exhibit will feature four Long Island artists — Ron Becker of Deer Park, JoAnne Dumas of Wading River, Sejal Mehra of Levittown, and Felecia Montfort of Melville — who are stretching the boundaries of their art to give us new avenues to explore the meaning of art and its relationship to our lives.

Photographer JoAnne Dumas has an affinity with nature and, in particular, water. Her work with experimental modes of display has allowed her to push the boundaries of her photography as both medium and art form. Constantly seeking new ways to engage audiences with her subject, Joann experiments with new mediums and innovative uses of materials to create her work, hoping that viewers will feel the swirling of the water, and see the shimmering, wind-driven ripples of the waters in her exhibited work.

Ron Becker is a professional artist who is known for his realistic landscapes and nature paintings. Working in acrylics and oil, his techniques and skill set are self-taught through experimentation and discovery. Seeking to expand his creativity, he envisioned an exhibit on social justice issues. The topic of prison reform and justice was inspired through his daughter Amanda’s advocacy, while attending theSilberman School of Social Work at Hunter College. His vision took shape and grew after starting correspondence with Bartholomew Crawford, an inmate in a NYS Correctional Facility. Bartholomew’s writings, recent social unrest related to minorities and those in prison, helped to inspire his exhibit “My Block.”

Sejal Mehra’s Engineering Art is a unique and inspiring combination of creativity, engineering, and sustainability. With a mission to change the face of STEM through art, Sejal transforms discarded computer and electronic parts, as well as plastic waste, into stunning works of art that showcase the beauty of science, technology, engineering, and math. Her art carries a powerful message about the importance ofrecycling and reducing waste.

Felecia Montfort has spent her life making magical art. Ceramics and painting are her favorite mediums. Her creations range from practical to surreal. She is happiest when she has clay or a brush in her hands. After exploring art in high school, Felecia went on to receive her BA at University of Bridgeport, Connecticut and completed her MA at Adelphi and Post in Garden City enhancing her skills of art set at the University of Texas and Post in NY.

The public is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. meet the artists and view their works.

Mills Pond Gallery is located at 660 Route 25A in St. James. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is always free. For more information, call 631-862-6575, or visit www.millspondgallery.org.