Suffolk County Sheriff to hold back to school giveaway Aug. 29

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a back-to-school giveaway on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.

The free community event will take place at the S.T.A.R.T. Resource Center located at 200 Glover Drive in Yaphank. Students in attendance will receive a backpack filled with various school supplies as well as a pair of pajamas courtesy of EJ’s PJ’s. School supplies and backpacks were donated by Walmart.

The event is first come, first serve, and will run from 2pm until supplies last. Students must be present to receive a backpack. For more information please contact Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Vicki DiStefano at [email protected]