Burlington to open Farmingville store in October

Burlington Stores has reported it will open a new store in Farmingville in October of this year. The announcement was made in a news release on Aug. 10.

The national retailer plans to open a 32,000 square-foot store at Expressway Plaza at 2280 North Ocean Avenue in part of the former Kmart location. A spokeswoman said that the new smaller-format location will feature an updated, clean design that makes “it easy for customers to navigate and find fantastic merchandise at amazing values throughout the store.”

The outlet, which is known for an array of discounted coats, will offer a wide selection of items, including mens, womens, and kids clothing as well as shoes, baby gear, and home décor. A layaway program will also be offered.

The company has 740 stores in 40 states and Puerto Rico, with its corporate headquarters located in Burlington Township, New Jersey.