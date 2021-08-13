Free meditation workshop heads to Port Jefferson’s Harborfront Park

The Port Jefferson Village Center hosts a Meditation for a Healthy Lifestyle program at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Join long-time meditator John Bednarik for an engaging workshop that will teach you practical strategies to reduce stress and create a more healthy and positive lifestyles. Please bring a chair, blanket or mat for seating. Class will be held indoors in case of inclement weather. Free but registration is required by visiting www.portjeff.com. For more information, call 631-802-2160.