‘Willy Wonka’ returns to the big screen Aug. 15 and 18

Your golden ticket to adventure awaits! Enter a world of pure imagination when Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. Entertainment bring the beloved film, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), back to the big screen in select cinemas nationwide for a special two-day event on Sunday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 18 in celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary.

When eccentric candy man Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder) promises a lifetime supply of sweets and a tour of his chocolate factory to five lucky kids, penniless Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) seeks the priceless golden ticket that will make him a winner. Thanks to his Grandpa Joe (Jack Albertson), Charlie gets the prize of his dreams! But a far more wonderful surprise than Charlie ever imagined awaits him.

In a land of chocolate waterfalls, giant lollipops, edible flowers and, of course, Oompa Loompas, it’s nonstop, mouth-watering fun in this timeless fantasy. Plus, enjoy exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz that will serve as your Golden Ticket to learn more about this magical film.

In our neck of the woods, screenings will be held at Island 16 Cinema De Lux in Holtsville on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. and on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.; and AMC Stony Brook 17 in Stony Brook on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, please visit www.fathomevents.com.