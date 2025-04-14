Brookhaven Councilwoman Bonner celebrates North Shore Little League Opening Day

1 of 2

On April 5, Councilwoman Jane Bonner attended the North Shore Little League (NSLL) Opening Day ceremonies. The NSLL, which was established in 1963, offers boys and girls, ages six through sixteen, the opportunity to play organized baseball and softball with their peers at fields on Route 25A in Rocky Point.

Also at the Opening Day ceremony was 2nd District State Assemblywoman Jodie Giglio and Quentin Palifka representing Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon.

Councilwoman Bonner said “The North Shore Little League is great for kids to have fun and enjoy spending hours playing America’s pastime. I always know that summer is just around the corner when I hear the words ‘play ball!’ on opening day.”