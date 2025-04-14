Wanted for leaving scene of crash in Holbrook

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly left the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Holbrook in March.

The man pictured above was allegedly operating a black Nissan Sentra when the vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of Costco, located at 125 Beacon Drive, on March 30. The damage to the Tahoe was valued at approximately $5,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.