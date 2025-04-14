SBU Sports: Women’s Track & Field continue outdoor season at Friar Invitational

Stony Brook women’s track and field continued its busy April slate on April 12 in Rhode Island, competing at the Friar Invitational hosted by Providence. The Seawolves recorded five top-ten placements, with the day’s best performance coming from Jasmine Mason-Rudolph in the 400m hurdles.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mason-Rudolph placed third in the 400m hurdles event (1:07.26).

Enyero Omokeni finished fourth in the 200m race (26.59).

Grace Sisson recorded a fifth-place finish in the 3000m (10:06.89).

Samantha St. Juste placed seventh in the 200m (27.29).

Shaylen Goslar finished ninth in the mile run, setting a new PR with a time of 4:51.46.

“The Friar Invitational was an opportunity for some of our younger guys and girls to compete in one of the better meets in the Northeast,” head coach Andy Ronan noted. “Shaylen ran very well in the mile, and I also felt that Danielle produced a good effort in the same event. Grace also had a nice run on the night.”

The team is back in action on April 18, competing at the Virginia Challenge and Wake Forest Invitational. Both events are scheduled for a noon start.

