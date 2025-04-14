SBU Sports: Men’s Track & Field continue outdoor season at Friar Invitational

Stony Brook men’s track and field continued its busy April slate on April 12 in Rhode Island, competing at the Friar Invitational hosted by Providence. The Seawolves recorded three top-six placements as a team.

HIGHLIGHTS

Michael Ye finished fifth in the 200m (23.56).

Ryan Scarry placed fifth in the 400 hurdles (58.07).

Luke Clackett finished sixth in the 400 hurdles (58.21).

“The Friar Invitational was an opportunity for some of our younger guys and girls to compete in one of the better meets in the Northeast,” head coach Andy Ronan noted. “Guys struggled a bit tonight, but hopefully will grow from the experience and use it to train and race better in the weeks ahead.”

The team is back in action on April 18, competing at the Virginia Challenge and Wake Forest Invitational. Both events are scheduled for a noon start.