The Pressroom Afterhour: Tax updates with Brookhaven Receiver of Taxes Lou Marcoccia

Coming up on the Pressroom Afterhour, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine lays out a bold vision in his State of the County address, pointing to rising bond ratings, bipartisan cooperation, and a billion-dollar push to modernize sewers and safeguard water quality. We’ll unpack what his priorities mean for residents.

Then, we shift to Shoreham, where the Tesla Science Center rises from the ashes of a devastating fire. With over $14 million dollars raised and new leadership on board, we’ll explore how the center plans to honor Tesla’s legacy and position itself as a global hub for science and innovation.

As we approach the deadline to file our taxes, Brookhaven Receiver of Taxes Louis Marcoccia tells us what we need to know about this year’s tax season.

Afterwards, we shift our focus to Stony Brook University, where 300 students gathered for the first-ever Long Island Youth Climate Summit.