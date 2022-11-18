BREAKING NEWS: Ed Flood declared winner in Assembly District 4 election

by -
Above, Assemblyman-elect Edward Flood (R-Port Jefferson). File photo by Rita J. Egan

In a major upset, Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, has defeated incumbent state Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket), according to a source familiar with the election results.

Englebright, who chairs the state Assembly’s Standing Committee on Environmental Conservation, has held the seat since 1992.

This is a developing story.



