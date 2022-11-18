Home 2022 Elections BREAKING NEWS: Ed Flood declared winner in Assembly District 4 election
BREAKING NEWS: Ed Flood declared winner in Assembly District 4 election
In a major upset, Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, has defeated incumbent state Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket), according to a source familiar with the election results.
Englebright, who chairs the state Assembly’s Standing Committee on Environmental Conservation, has held the seat since 1992.
This is a developing story.