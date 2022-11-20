Huntington Station woman arrested for leaving child in vehicle in cold weather

Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington Station woman on Nov. 19 after she left her 4-year-old daughter

unattended in a vehicle in cold weather.

Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle in the parking lot of 711 East Jericho Turnpike at approximately 6:45 p.m. The child was alone in the vehicle, a 2021 Toyota, and the engine was not running. Responding officers located the child’s mother, Maricela Avila, and the child was removed from the vehicle. The child was evaluated at the scene.

Avila, 31, of Huntington Station, was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on November 20.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.