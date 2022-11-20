Pedestrian killed in Huntington Station motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Huntington Station on Nov. 19.

James Beck was walking in the westbound lanes of East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue when he was struck first by a westbound 2009 Honda Sedan driven by Jesus Bonilla and then by a westbound 2008 Saab SUV driven by Jared Cooper at approximately 8:45 p.m. Beck, 57, of Huntington Station, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Bonilla, 20 and Cooper, 19, both of Commack, were not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.