Shelter Pet of the Week: Toto

MEET TOTO!

This week’s shelter pet is Toto, a handsome 1-year-old grey tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Toto adores playing with other cats and anything he can turn into a toy and is very vocal.

He has an allergy condition that will likely flair up on and off throughout his life. His skin will thicken and get red and itchy and he will require an injection of steroids when he flairs up. The condition can also effect his eyes, requiring steroid drops to decrease inflammation. He will need a very special home that can manage this chronic, but not life-threatening issue.

If you would like to meet Toto, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com