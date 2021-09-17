Boy Scout recognized by Leg. Nick Caracappa for school supply drive

When the Gentile family of Holbrook learned of Legislator Nick Caracappa’s School Supply Drive to benefit local children in the community, Ronnie Gentile contacted Caracappa’s office to say that her son Niko was looking for a Boy Scout community service project. She thought our supply drive was the perfect opportunity for Niko to earn the Star Scout Badge.

In all, Niko Gentile of Boy Scout Troop #124 in Holbrook collected over 600 items to contribute to Caracappa’s school supply drive. He recently stopped by the district office to drop these items off, and Legislator Caracappa presented Niko with a Certificate of Achievement to recognize his enormous accomplishment.

“I was amazed when I saw the number of supplies Niko brought to my office,” stated Legislator Caracappa. “This project was a true community effort. Niko reached out and collected each and every supply, which he then brought to my office to be distributed to the less fortunate. Each school year, it’s important to remember that every child deserves the tools needed to be successful in school; I am proud of Niko’s efforts in helping make that happen.”