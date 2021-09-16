Stony Brook Medicine doctor honored for water rescue in Hampton Bays

Seth Korbin, MD , joint reconstruction specialist at Stony Brook Orthopaedic Associates and clinical associate professor at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, was presented a Proclamation by Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming this week in acknowledgement of his rescue of a man, woman and her 7-year-old son from the waters in Hampton Bays on Wednesday, August 25.

After deciding to go surfing in the ocean off Dune Road, Dr. Korbin noticed three people clinging to a boogie board and realized that they were caught in a rip current. He first brought the 7-year-old boy to shore, and then went back out for the man and woman. Everyone was safe and no medical attention was needed, thanks to the quick and selfless actions of Dr. Korbin.