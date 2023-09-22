Bill Herrmann appointed VP for Facilities & Services at Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University has announced the appointment of William Herrmann as Vice President for the Facilities & Services Division. Formerly serving as the Associate Vice President for Campus Planning, Design, and Construction (CPDC), he brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to this pivotal role.

In his new capacity, Herrmann will be responsible for overseeing the Division and spearheading the development of an encompassing Campus Master Plan. This plan will serve as a blueprint for guiding future development projects within the university’s expansive and continuously growing network of facilities. This initiative aligns seamlessly with President Maurie McInnis’ Strategic Plan for the University. Herrmann will report directly to Jed Shivers, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration.

“Bill brings his extensive experience and skills to the versatile leadership team and support staff at Facilities & Services, including CPDC and Campus Operations & Maintenance (COM). It’s been a pleasure working with him since I arrived at Stony Brook. I look forward to collaborating with Bill as he works to chart the Division’s course,” said Shivers.

Since joining the Stony Brook University team in 2020, Herrmann has played a pivotal role in conceptualizing and negotiating SBU’s successful bid for the New York Climate Exchange facility on Governors Island. Under his stewardship, state allocations for critical maintenance of academic buildings increased significantly, rising from an average of $37 million per year (FY17 — FY20) to $122 million per year (FY21 — FY23).