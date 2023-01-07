Bicyclist seriously injured in Holtsville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in Holtsville on Jan. 7.

Thomas Velazquez was riding his bicycle northbound on North Ocean Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn, north of Jamaica Avenue, and was struck by a northbound 2007 Honda Civic driven by James Jacobs. Velazquez, 41, of Massapequa Park, was airlifted with serious injuries to Stony Brook University Hospital. Jacobs, 52, of Blue Point, was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.