Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.

Kudla, 30, of Islip, was transported with serious injuries to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. The driver, Scott Parker, and the Chrysler were located a short time later. The Chrysler was impounded. Parker, 33, of Ridge, was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Serious Injury.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.