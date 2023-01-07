Town of Brookhaven announces 2023 winter recreation programs
39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point, NY 11715
Call: 631-451-6163 for more information or to register
Yoga that meets you where you are today. The class will include standing postures, strengthening exercises on the mat, seated stretches and a guided relaxation. Our practice supports strength, agility, flexibility, and balance, while reducing stress and having fun. Please bring yoga mat, yoga blocks or rolled towel.
– Mondays, 1:00PM – 2:00PM
January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 27 & March 6
– Pre-register by Wednesday, January 18
Kids Karate
Kids will learn confidence, concentration and respect.
-Thursdays, 6:00PM – 7:00PM
January 26, February 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16
– Pre-register by Monday, January 23
– $50 per 8-week session
Belly Dancing
Looking for a fun way to get in shape? This class is a great introduction to belly dancing as a form of fitness, stress reduction and a way to obtain grace and femininity. Emphasis will be placed on basic belly dance techniques and steps in addition to its exercise benefit. Please wear comfortable clothing & non-slip socks or slippers. No sneakers. Ages 18+.
– Mondays, 6:30PM – 7:30PM
March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 17, 24, May 1
– Pre-register by Wednesday, March 1
– $45 per 8-week session
Country Line Dancing coming early Spring 2023!
New Village Recreation Center
20 Wireless Road, Centereach, NY 11720
Call: 631-451-5307 for more information or to register.
Zumba
This high-energy cardio aerobics class combines Latin and international beats with salsa, merengue, cha-cha, samba, hip-hop and belly dancing.
– Mondays, 10:30AM – 11:30AM
January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 27, March 6, 13, 20
– Pre-register by Friday, January 20, 2023
– $50 per 8-week session
Koga Lite
These classes are a unique workout combination of kickboxing and yoga. Classes are designed as a gentle introduction to exercise/weight loss without the intimidation.
Sneakers, weights and water are recommended.
– Mondays, 6:00PM – 7:00PM
January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 27, March 6, 13, 20
OR
– Wednesdays, 10:00AM – 11:00AM
January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15
– Pre-register by Friday, January 20
– $50 per 8-week session
Adult Self-Defense
Stay aware, stay safe, stay you! Learn how to build confidence and self-esteem through self-defense.
-Tuesdays, 7:00PM – 8:00PM
January 24, 31, February 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14
–Pre-register by Friday, January 20, 2023
-$50.00 per 8-week session
Robert E. Reid, Sr. Recreation Center
Defense Hill Road & Route 25A, Shoreham, NY 11786
Call: 631-451-5306 for more information or to register
Tai Chi
In this low-impact, slow-motion exercise class, participants will practice “medication in motion”.
Tai Chi has been proven to treat and prevent many health problems by performing a series of movements with relaxed muscles. Bring water and wear comfortable clothes and shoes to move in.
– Mondays, 11:00AM – 11:45AM
January 30, February 6, 13, 27, March 6, 13
– Pre-register by Thursday, January 26
$45 per 6-week session
These classes are a great way to introduce dance to young children. Classes combine jazz and ballet and are suitable for children with or without experience. Learning becomes fun!
– Wednesdays, February 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22
10:00AM – 10:45AM (Ages 2 ½ – 3)
11:00AM – 11:45AM (Ages 3 ½ – 4)
– Pre-register by Friday, January 27
– $45 per 8-week session
Learn a new sport each week. Sports include: soccer, football, lacrosse, volleyball & basketball. No equipment necessary. Just bring water.
– Fridays, February 3, 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10
4:00PM – 5:00PM (Ages 3-5)
5:15PM – 6:15PM (Ages 6-9)
– Pre-register by Tuesday, January 31
– $60 per 6-week session
Belly Dancing
Looking for a fun way to get in shape? This class is a great introduction to belly dancing as a form of fitness, stress reduction and a way to obtain grace and femininity. Emphasis will be placed on basic belly dance techniques and steps in addition to its exercise benefit. Please wear comfortable clothing & non-slip socks or slippers. No sneakers. Ages 18+.
– Thursdays, 6:30PM – 7:30PM
February 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
– Pre-register by Monday, February 6
– $45 per 8-week session
Country Line Dancing coming early Spring 2023!
Centereach Administration Building
286 Hawkins Road, Centereach, NY 11720
Call: 631-451-6112 for more information or to register
Indoor Morning Bocce
Meet and play with different people each week. 2 games per week. Individual sign up.
Tuesday, January 17, 24, 31, February 7, 14, 21
OR
Thursdays, January 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16, 23
10:00AM – 12:00PM
Pre-register by Friday, January 13
– $30 per player per 6-week session