Town of Brookhaven announces 2023 winter recreation programs

The Town of Brookhaven’s Parks & Recreation Department kicks off its 2023 winter season with a series of new classes & programs at its various recreation centers:

Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center

39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point, NY 11715

Call: 631-451-6163 for more information or to register

Yoga

Yoga that meets you where you are today. The class will include standing postures, strengthening exercises on the mat, seated stretches and a guided relaxation. Our practice supports strength, agility, flexibility, and balance, while reducing stress and having fun. Please bring yoga mat, yoga blocks or rolled towel.

– Mondays, 1:00PM – 2:00PM

January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 27 & March 6

– Pre-register by Wednesday, January 18 – $35 per 6-week session Kids Karate

Kids will learn confidence, concentration and respect.

-Thursdays, 6:00PM – 7:00PM

January 26, February 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16

– Pre-register by Monday, January 23

– $50 per 8-week session Belly Dancing

Looking for a fun way to get in shape? This class is a great introduction to belly dancing as a form of fitness, stress reduction and a way to obtain grace and femininity. Emphasis will be placed on basic belly dance techniques and steps in addition to its exercise benefit. Please wear comfortable clothing & non-slip socks or slippers. No sneakers. Ages 18+.

– Mondays, 6:30PM – 7:30PM

March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 17, 24, May 1

– Pre-register by Wednesday, March 1

– $45 per 8-week session Country Line Dancing coming early Spring 2023! New Village Recreation Center

20 Wireless Road, Centereach, NY 11720

Call: 631-451-5307 for more information or to register. Zumba

This high-energy cardio aerobics class combines Latin and international beats with salsa, merengue, cha-cha, samba, hip-hop and belly dancing.

– Mondays, 10:30AM – 11:30AM

January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 27, March 6, 13, 20

– Pre-register by Friday, January 20, 2023

– $50 per 8-week session Koga Lite

These classes are a unique workout combination of kickboxing and yoga. Classes are designed as a gentle introduction to exercise/weight loss without the intimidation.

Sneakers, weights and water are recommended.

– Mondays, 6:00PM – 7:00PM

January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 27, March 6, 13, 20

OR

– Wednesdays, 10:00AM – 11:00AM

January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15

– Pre-register by Friday, January 20

– $50 per 8-week session Adult Self-Defense

Stay aware, stay safe, stay you! Learn how to build confidence and self-esteem through self-defense.

-Tuesdays, 7:00PM – 8:00PM

January 24, 31, February 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14

–Pre-register by Friday, January 20, 2023

-$50.00 per 8-week session Robert E. Reid, Sr. Recreation Center

Defense Hill Road & Route 25A, Shoreham, NY 11786

Call: 631-451-5306 for more information or to register Tai Chi

In this low-impact, slow-motion exercise class, participants will practice “medication in motion”.

Tai Chi has been proven to treat and prevent many health problems by performing a series of movements with relaxed muscles. Bring water and wear comfortable clothes and shoes to move in.

– Mondays, 11:00AM – 11:45AM

January 30, February 6, 13, 27, March 6, 13

– Pre-register by Thursday, January 26

$45 per 6-week session

Dance for Tots

These classes are a great way to introduce dance to young children. Classes combine jazz and ballet and are suitable for children with or without experience. Learning becomes fun!

– Wednesdays, February 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22

10:00AM – 10:45AM (Ages 2 ½ – 3)

11:00AM – 11:45AM (Ages 3 ½ – 4)

– Pre-register by Friday, January 27

– $45 per 8-week session