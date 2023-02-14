Artists wanted for Pal-O-Mine Equestrian’s Stable Spirits Art Show and Auction Fundraiser

Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, has announced that it will holding an art show and auction on Thursday, May 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at its facilities located at 829 Old Nichols Road in Islandia. The Stable Spirits Art Show and Auction Fundraiser will feature the artwork of local artists of all ages and art mediums and styles. In addition to the art show and auction, the event will include a selection of wines from local vineyards paired with small bites by Sommelier Jun Xi Chen, assisted by restaurant professionals and fellow Culinary Institute of America graduate, Megan Henne. Event ticket prices are $60.

“We are very excited to give local artists an opportunity to show their work, while also helping Pal-O-Mine raise funds for our new 2,000 square foot educational center, which will expand our on-site therapy and vocational services,” said Pal-O-Mine founder and CEO Lisa Gatti. Under the guidance of Splashes of Hope artists, attendees will also participate in an interactive mural process creating art to hang in the new center.

For artists interested in participating, they can submit three to five pieces by completing a submission form and emailing images of their artwork. The deadline for all submissions is March 15. Artists will be notified of acceptance by email on March 17. Artists must agree to donate 20% of each sale made at the event to Pal-O-Mine and donate one piece of art to Pal-O-Mine for use in future fundraisers.

Accepted artists will drop off their work at Pal-O-Mine on Tuesday, May 2 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Each artist will have space in one of Pal-O-Mine’s barn stalls to display their art. Tables and professional lighting will be provided for artists’ use during the event. Artists must bring any additional display materials they require (e.g., tablecloths, easels, display boards, etc.). Each pieces should be priced between $200-$500.The art pick-up date is Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. To access the submission form, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2teQWHilkRlAq1YgV8iDzlUpN-KK8jZAGh7Btrq-edxuqzQ/viewform