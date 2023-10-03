Artist Robert Wallkam to be featured at Apple Bank in Smithtown

1 of 4

Smithtown Township Arts Council (STAC) has announced In a press release that the works of Port Jefferson artist Robert Wallkam will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from Oct. 4 to Dec. 6. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Robert Wallkam received a Bachelor of Art Education from the University of Bridgeport followed by receiving a Master of Arts from New York University. He pursued a career at the Half Hollow Hills School District in Dix Hills, teaching all grade levels and subjects related to art. At the same time, he enjoyed acting as set designer for the Half Hollow Hills high school plays.

Always immersing himself in creative pursuits, Robert served on the Board of Directors at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson. His work has been widely exhibited throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties. His paintings are derived from his mind’s visions and childhood memories reflecting his love for Long Island and its many beaches.

“STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!” read the press release.

Smithtown Township Arts Council is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization.