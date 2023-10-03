Wanted for Dix Hills Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who stole statues in Dix Hills last month.

Two koi fish statues were stolen from Koi Market Aquatic Nursery and Bonsai, located at 539 Deer Park Avenue, on September 25 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The statues were valued at approximately $6,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.